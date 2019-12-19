News

Drashti Dhami gives us the ULTIMATE FAMILY GOALS!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Dec 2019 05:22 PM

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami gained immense fame and fan following after her stint in Madhubala. Last seen in Silsila, she cast quite an impression on the masses and her fans want to see her soon on television in a new character role.

But for the time being, the actress is quite active on her social media accounts and keeps posting photos and videos. And as we stalk her Instagram, we spot that she is quite a family person.

The actress got married to Neeraj Khemka in the year 2015, and the couple is happily married and make their love evident everywhere. She also spends time with her close family like her brother and her grandparents, and they all have been spending quality time off late. As actors, it is not common to see them spend family time always for they are so pre-occupied with work and by the time they culminate shoot it is already time to get to bed for the next schedule. But Drashti, even during the time she was working, she made sure to spend good time with her family and close friends.

Today, let us browse through moments through which we can attain family goals from Drashti!

Way to go Drashti! 

Tags > Drashti Dhami, Madhubala, Neeraj Khemka, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Singer Harshdeep Kaur's birthday...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Avika Gor
Avika Gor
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma

past seven days