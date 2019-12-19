Drashti Dhami gives us the ULTIMATE FAMILY GOALS!

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami gained immense fame and fan following after her stint in Madhubala. Last seen in Silsila, she cast quite an impression on the masses and her fans want to see her soon on television in a new character role.

But for the time being, the actress is quite active on her social media accounts and keeps posting photos and videos. And as we stalk her Instagram, we spot that she is quite a family person.

The actress got married to Neeraj Khemka in the year 2015, and the couple is happily married and make their love evident everywhere. She also spends time with her close family like her brother and her grandparents, and they all have been spending quality time off late. As actors, it is not common to see them spend family time always for they are so pre-occupied with work and by the time they culminate shoot it is already time to get to bed for the next schedule. But Drashti, even during the time she was working, she made sure to spend good time with her family and close friends.

Today, let us browse through moments through which we can attain family goals from Drashti!

Way to go Drashti!