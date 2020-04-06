News

Drashti Dhami: I want to start working so that I stop shopping

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Apr 2020 02:30 PM

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka as Nandini. The actress won a million hearts with her captivating performance. But we have not seen her on the small screen since.

Drashti told a media portal, 'There is nothing happening as such. I am waiting for something nice. It is not like I have been showered with a lot of work and I am rejecting them. It is not that. I have been getting calls, on and off but things did not work out because some stories I didn't like, or travel were not working for me. I also am waiting to be back to work now. Hoping something nice will work out. It is not like I am in a desperate situation yet. It is not like I am frustrated that I am not working but it is just that I think I am ready to be back. I have got my share of rest, workouts, being healthy, meeting friends, traveling. I am happy with that. Actually, I want to start working so that I stop shopping.' (laughs).

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Drashti Dhami Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka as Nandini Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Throwback: Naina and Sameer's wedding album...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here