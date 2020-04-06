Drashti Dhami: I want to start working so that I stop shopping

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka as Nandini. The actress won a million hearts with her captivating performance. But we have not seen her on the small screen since.

Drashti told a media portal, 'There is nothing happening as such. I am waiting for something nice. It is not like I have been showered with a lot of work and I am rejecting them. It is not that. I have been getting calls, on and off but things did not work out because some stories I didn't like, or travel were not working for me. I also am waiting to be back to work now. Hoping something nice will work out. It is not like I am in a desperate situation yet. It is not like I am frustrated that I am not working but it is just that I think I am ready to be back. I have got my share of rest, workouts, being healthy, meeting friends, traveling. I am happy with that. Actually, I want to start working so that I stop shopping.' (laughs).

Credits: Pinkvilla