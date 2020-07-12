Drashti Dhami to make her digital debut with Nikhil Advani’s Moghuls

MUMBAI: Indian film producer, director and screenwriter Nikkhil Advani is making a web series based on the Mughal Empire and the show is titled Moghuls. He is producing the series under his banner Emmay Entertainment.

The pilot of the same had already kick-started last year and included star cast like Ronit Roy, Dia Mirza and Shabana Azmi. The shoot was scheduled to begin in February 2020 however due to lockdown it got postponed.

Now a source exclusively revealed to us that actress Dia Mirza, who had shot the pilot for the series is out and makers have brought on board television’s popular actress Drashti Dhami to play the character of Khanzada Begum

After ruling television industry for a decade and impressed with her stint in shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among others, is making her digital debut with Moghuls.

The series focuses on the rise and fall of Mughal Empire through generations from Babur to Aurangzeb. It will be launched on OTT platform Hotstar.

