Drashti Dhami is motivating herself in the most hilarious way in her latest workout video

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami is one of the popular divas of the small screen who has come a long way in her career. The actress has a number shows to her credit in her long career span. The actress has who was last seen in Colors' show Silsila Badalte Riston Ka has been away from the small screens for a long time now.

Drashti seems to be enjoying her break and is busy vacaying, hanging out with friends and gymming. The actress has posted several gym videos where she is sweating out and giving us many fitness goals.

And now, in the recent video, Drashti is seen in full excitement as she is all set to lift heavyweights. The actress bends over and just pretends to lift them while her expressions are exactly the same as if she has left that heavyweight. Everyone in the background is cheering her.

Take a look at the video:

Well, Drashti seems to have found a great way to motivate herself by doing this.

What do you think about Drashti's video? Tell us in the comments.