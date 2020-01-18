Drashti Dhami promotes friend Nakuul Mehta’s ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ in an interesting way

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular television actors. He is known for his portrayal of Aditya Kumar in Star Plus' Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz. He has also hosted India's Got Talent 6 and worked in a few short films. Now, he is gearing up for his new project, Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

The handsome lad has turned a year older. He celebrated his birthday yesterday. As he turned a year older, his buddy Drashti Dhami shared a sweet post for him. And it won’t be wrong to say that the two set friendship goals. On Nakuul’s birthday, Drashti shared an Instagram story to wish him. Drashti wished him by planting a kiss on his cheek. The actress shared two pictures and a boomerang video where she planted a kiss on his cheek.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was the text she wrote on these Instagram stories. She wrote on her Instagram #NeverKissYourBestFriend. While both looked super cute, setting BFF goals for many, Drashti’s text hinted at Nakuul’s upcoming venture which is also titled Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

Take a look below: