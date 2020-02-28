Drashti Dhami shows her crazy dances moves with hubby Niraj; watch video

MUMBAI: The wedding season is on and we get to see lots of celebrities getting married. Social media is flooded with pictures where celebs are dressed in super fashionable avatars.

One of them is popular TV actress Drashti Dhami who is all prepped up for her sister-in-law Shivani Khemka's wedding.

Drashti was already preparing for Shivani's wedding in full swing and now, a few videos and pictures are doing the rounds of the social media where Drashti is shaking legs with her husband Niraj Khemka at the sangeet ceremony.

Take a look at the video:

Drashti's bestie Sanaya Irani is cheering the duo as they dance on 'Odhani Ude Ude Re'. Drasti looked simply beautiful in a yellow printed palazzo, while Niraj wore a cream colored kurta pyajama.

We are sure Drashti's fans must be going crazy seeing her dance with her husband.

What do you think about Drashti's dance with Niraj? Tell us in the comments.