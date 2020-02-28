News

Drashti Dhami shows her crazy dances moves with hubby Niraj; watch video

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
28 Feb 2020 04:55 PM

MUMBAI: The wedding season is on and we get to see lots of celebrities getting married. Social media is flooded with pictures where celebs are dressed in super fashionable avatars. 

One of them is popular TV actress Drashti Dhami who is all prepped up for her sister-in-law Shivani Khemka's wedding. 

Drashti was already preparing for Shivani's wedding in full swing and now, a few videos and pictures are doing the rounds of the social media where Drashti is shaking legs with her husband Niraj Khemka at the sangeet ceremony. 

Take a look at the video:

  
 
 

Drashti's bestie Sanaya Irani is cheering the duo as they dance on 'Odhani Ude Ude Re'. Drasti looked simply beautiful in a yellow printed palazzo, while Niraj wore a cream colored kurta pyajama. 

We are sure Drashti's fans must be going crazy seeing her dance with her husband. 

What do you think about Drashti's dance with Niraj? Tell us in the comments. 

Tags Drashti Dhami husband Niraj Khemka sister-in-law Shivani Khemka Sanaya Irani TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch of Hungama Play's ‘Kashmakash'

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Whose fashion game is better?

Anita
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here