Drashti Dhami's candid moment with hubby Neeraj is too beautiful to be missed

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami is one of the popular faces of the small screen who has come a long way in her career. The actress has been in the Telly world for many years now and has established a name for herself.

While Drashti has been away from the small screens for quite some time now, the diehard fans of this beauty are dearly missing her. However, Drashti knows how to stay connected to her fans by updating them about her latest whereabouts. The actress is extremely active on social media and enjoys a whopping 2 million followers on this popular photo-sharing app.

We all know Drashti is happily married to Neeraj Khemka and the couple is enjoying their marital bliss for many years now. The actress' social media PDA is always on point as she keeps sharing romantic pictures with her darling husband.

And now, Drashti has shared a beautiful picture where they both are caught in a candid moment and we can't stop looking at them. Drashti looks surreal in a saree and is all decked up, while Neeraj too looks dapper in his traditional look.

Take a look at the picture:

What's amazing is that Drashti asked her followers and fans to caption this moment and many came up with some amazing captions to describe this situation.

Here are some of the classic replies from the fans, Drashti's co-stars and friends:

Well, we think the picture is so beautiful that it doesn't need any caption.