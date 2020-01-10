Dream Accomplished by Having a Working Birthday, says Pooja Singh

MUMBAI: Actress Pooja Singh who is currently seen in ‘Shakti’ on Colors TV turned a year older yesterday on 8th January 2020 as she celebrated her birthday on the sets.



Expressing herself on how her birthday was, Pooja said, “Like every year, I visited a temple in the morning followed by a church which is right outside the gate of my residential complex. This year I was working on my birthday and this was my first working birthday. I always dreamt of a working birthday. I celebrated it with my second family on the sets of ‘Shakti’. Also, I released out a special dance video on my social media which was liked by the followers. I had already shared some glimpses of the same few days back.” Pooja along with a choreographer danced on the song ‘Naagin’ by Aastha Gill. She is a 'danceholic' and this video was a gift that she chose to give herself on this occasion.



Pooja who was also seen in ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ is known for her powerful acting skills and bringing the character alive on the screen. “I am grateful that this year I got appreciation and love not only from my family and friends but from so many people across the country,” said Pooja. Later she went out for a fantastic birthday dinner with her friends. “Not only I grew a year older today, but also got a year full of exuberant memories which would stay with me forever. I am keen to make this year even more amazing and a blissful one. I surely missed my husband as he is in Canada. Also, my parents are back home in Jamshedpur” said Pooja as she signed off.