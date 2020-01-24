Dream Girl fame Raj Bhansali bags ZEE5’s Shukranu

MUMBAI: OTT platform ZEE5 is providing the best of content to the viewers with projects like Rangbaaz Phirse, Kaafir, The Final Call, Abhay and Khaar. While a romcom, Never Kiss Your Bestfriend starring Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh have already released, the OTT platform is gearing up for some more interesting projects.

ZEE5’s Shukranu is set to release by the Valentines Day. Mirzapur fame Divyendu Sharma, Makkdi fame Shweta Basu Prasad and Broken But Beautiful fame Sheetal Thakkur will be seen playing the lead roles in the show.

Now, we’ve learned about actor Raj Bhansali who is known for his stint in Ayyushman Khurana’s Dream Girl will also be seen in Shukranu.

Sources revealed that Raj will have a pivot role in the project.

We couldn’t connect with Raj for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.