Dua aka Aditi Sharma reveals her favorite person on Rabb Se Hai Dua, check out

MUMAI:Tellychakkar is back with a little chatpati masti from Tellytown. A new show hit our small screens titled Rabb Se Hai Dua which stars Karanvir Sharma and Aditi Sharma as a married couple. It also stars Ankit Raizada as Karanvir's brother and Richa Rathore as Ghazal. The show is going through many shifts in equations between Haider and Ghazal.

Rabb Se Hai Dua recently rolled out and is doing well for itself. It’s a new concept and a fresh pair of Karanvir Sharma and Aditi Sharma has been given a warm welcome.

We know how much our readers like to know about what goes on behind the scenes and in the lives of the favorite celebrities and we try to gather these little tidbits for them.

Now, we came across a post close to the show!

Now, we see that Dua aka Aditi Sharma has revealed who is her favorite person on set!

Check out the post here!

It is no surprise that Sheela would be one of Aditi’s favorite people!

What do you think of this post?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on Rabb Se Hai Dua, Previously, Ghazal comes clean about her wrong deeds to Dua and vows to get her revenge on Hina.
 
However, Dua is not going to let Ghazal escape after trying to ruin their family. So in a shocking turn of events, Dua openly challenges Ghazal and will make sure that her plan will fail.

 
Therefore, Dua drags Ghazal outside to reveal her truth in front of Haider and Hina. Dua is agitated and wants to expose Ghazal in front of everyone but it is not easy for her to do so.

