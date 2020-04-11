This duo think Karan Johar is talentless

MUMBAI: From commenting on their father's fashion choices to being his biggest critics, filmmaker Karan Johar’s twin kids Yash Johar and Roohi Johar have managed to keep everyone entertained on social media. While in self-quarantine during the lockdown, KJo is keeping fans entertained with his series #lockdownwiththejohars featuring his family, and their revelations about the director will leave you in splits.

Today, on Instagram, Karan shared another #lockdownwiththejohars episode featuring Yash and Roohi. This time again, the two cuties were spending their quality time with their father in his closet. While Karan has given fans a sneak-peek into his massive closet, Roohi and Yash are spotted jumping all around as their father films them. In the video, KJo goes on to question Roohi about his dancing skills, where she clearly shares her opinion telling her father he is not that great of a dancer calling him, 'a kharab dancer'. Moving on Yash also agrees with his sister and the twins just have a laugh about it.

Sharing the video, Karan captioned it, 'Ok I have had enough!!!!!!!! I want to weep into my blanket ! I am the Talentless MR JOHAR according to my children! #lockdownwiththejohars.'

Have a look.

