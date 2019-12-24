News

Dupur Thakurpo fame Samrat Mukherjee’s NEW achievement

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Dec 2019 09:29 PM

MUMBAI: Samrat Mukherjee is a well-known Bengali film and television actor.

The actor, who worked with Stree actress Flora Saini in Hoichoi’s Dupur Thakurpo, has directed two diploma films including Acid Attack and Khoma. The poster launch of the two shorts took place recently.

The occasion was graced by actors like Kheyali Dastidar, Moyna Mukherjee, and Rajib Basu. The poster launch event also saw the performance of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa fame Rik Basu and well-known singer Kaushik Ray.

Directed and produced by Samrat Mukherjee, both the short films feature students of SMPAI. The films will be premiered in Uttam Mancha, Kolkata on 26 December 2019.

Tags > Samrat Mukherjee, Rajib Basu, Kheyali Dastidar, Dupur Thakurpo, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Indonasian fan love for Sharad Malhotra!

In pics: Indonasian fan love for Sharad Malhotra!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth

past seven days