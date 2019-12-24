Dupur Thakurpo fame Samrat Mukherjee’s NEW achievement

MUMBAI: Samrat Mukherjee is a well-known Bengali film and television actor.

The actor, who worked with Stree actress Flora Saini in Hoichoi’s Dupur Thakurpo, has directed two diploma films including Acid Attack and Khoma. The poster launch of the two shorts took place recently.

The occasion was graced by actors like Kheyali Dastidar, Moyna Mukherjee, and Rajib Basu. The poster launch event also saw the performance of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa fame Rik Basu and well-known singer Kaushik Ray.

Directed and produced by Samrat Mukherjee, both the short films feature students of SMPAI. The films will be premiered in Uttam Mancha, Kolkata on 26 December 2019.