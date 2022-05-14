During a rare appearance on DID L'il Masters, Goldie Behl gives a romantic performance with wifey Sonali Bendre

MUMBAI: Over the last three decades, Zee TV has been instrumental in providing the Indian youth with a global platform to showcase their singing, dancing, and acting talent. The channel's most iconic dance reality show, Dance India Dance, also revolutionized the landscape of dance in the country when it first began to air in 2009. Over the last 13 years, the platform has stood testimonial to the sheer passion and love that India holds in its heart towards dance. After giving the audience a glimpse of this year's mind-blowing talent, Zee TV recently launched its top-rated reality show for the youngest dancing talent in the country - DID L'il Masters Season 5.

Since its launch, viewers have been having a gala time watching the young dancing sensations put up some wonderful acts week after week. This Saturday as well, viewers are in for a treat as the contestants will put up some delightful acts during the shaadi-special episode with Goldie Behl and Lizelle D'Souza as the guests. While all the performances by the young kids impressed the judges during the shoot, it was the dance performance by Goldie Behl and Sonali Bendre Behl to Aankhon Me Base Ho Tum that won everyone’s hearts. During his rare appearance on the show, Goldie Behl delivered a romantic performance and set the stage on fire. In fact, they looked extremely adorable as they danced together, and after their endearing performance, Goldie also went on to reveal some never-heard-before details of their love story.

As Goldie Behl mentioned during the DID L'il Masters Season 5 shoot, "Our marriage will complete 20 years in November this year and I am really very excited about it. I truly believe that it is fantastic to marry a friend and to turn friendship into love and spend our whole lives together. I consider myself blessed and grateful to have Sonali in my life. In fact, I still remember, when I first saw Sonali on the sets of her first film, I was blown away. I had gone on the set to discuss a few things during the lunch hour, but after watching her, I felt so nice that I can’t explain it. I even tried to flirt with her, but she ignored me. One fine day, I went to her house to approach her for Angaare, and I was surprised to see her whole family hosting me with yummy food and great hospitality. That’s when I decided to tweak my approach, and fortunately, during the film, we became friends and that blossomed into love and eventually, marriage. Everything was seamless."

While Goldie and Sonali’s adorable dance cannot be missed wait till you watch the stunning performance of Nobojit this weekend as he flawlessly performs a song in reverse. What’s more is that an exciting element - Robambo will also be revealed on the show this weekend! It is a first-of-its-kind robot on a reality show that will not only interact with the contestant, viewers and the judges, but will also entertain them.

To witness all the heart-warming moments as well as the enchanting acts by these young talents, tune into DID L'il Masters this Sunday at 9 PM, only on Zee TV