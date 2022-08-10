“Each show is like our baby and the journey has been extremely beautiful and fulfilling “ Says Ektaa R Kapoor on Yeh Hai Chahtein completing 1000 episodes

MUMBAI: StarPlus has always brought for it's audience intriguing and interesting content. One such show is Yeh Hai Chahatein. Yeh Hai Chahatien has kept its audience hooked on to the television screens with its gripping and interesting plot and storyline. Despite the new experiments done with the show, it is well accepted by the audience and they have showered love on the show. Ever since the inception of the show in 2019 till date, the show has been ruling the trp charts.

Audience has witnessed numerous twists and turns in StarPlus show Yeh Hai Chahatein ever since the show has taken a twenty-year leap. Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra essay the role of Samrat and Nayantara respectively. The show has been showered with love by the viewers and the Jodi is being well accepted by the audience. In order to keep the audience hooked on to the television screens, another leap of twenty years was witnessed when Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma entered the show. The chemistry of the new jodi has been well accepted by the audience. There is one more feather added to the cap of the show Yeh Hai Chahatein. Yeh Hai Chahatein reaches a milestone of 1000 episodes.

Yeh Hai Chahatein has always made sure to bring for the audience different shades of love which are not just raw, real, but also relatable. The audience resonates with the reel drama in real life.

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra became household names since the commencement of the show. The lovestory of Samrat and Nayantra even after the colour barrier, was appreciated and accepted by the audience. Now with another leap, Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma have been showered with love from the audience.

Producer of the show Yeh Hai Chahatein, Ektaa Kapoor shares her excitement, "I have invested myself a lot in each piece of content we have developed so far. Each show is like our baby and the journey has been extremely beautiful and fulfilling. When I first heard the story of 'Yeh Hai Chahatein', I was certain that we would do this show, and today, it achieved the milestone of 1000 episodes and I am extremely proud."



