Eid 2021: This Eid is all about HELPING others for these TV celebs

MUMBAI: The nation is dealing with a tough time because of the second wave of coronavirus. It has hit us badly and dampened the festive spirit. Thus, Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations will be low-key and completely different this year. Thursday marks the end of Ramadan 2021. In an interview with Times of India, some of the TV celebs shared how they plan to celebrate Eid this time.

Rakshanda Khan: For me, Eid is about spending quality time with the family. I will spend as much time with my folks as possible. I’m blessed that my parents live in the same complex and so, meeting them won’t be a problem during the lockdown. Since I am a lockdown cook, preparing Eid delicacies is completely my mom’s department and I’m looking forward to having several bowls of sheer khurma. The global pandemic has affected everyone and I will pray for a perfect world where children can go out and feel the festive spirit.

Eijaz Khan: With the entire world going through so much of pain and suffering, one does not feel like celebrating. But in keeping with the spirit of Eid, I will do my bit to help others. Praying for all and giving alms is the essence of Eid and with the current situation, I will surely help the needy people. This is the perfect occasion to do some charity and I will definitely do something for my staff members, who need aid. Fortunately, I am in a better position this year to help deprived people. I’m not keeping well and so, I have decided to be at home and not go out to meet my father. Though I have tested negative, I have decided not to meet him to be on the safer side. Pavitra is taking great care of me and I hope she will prepare something for me. Whatever she cooks, she makes it with all her heart. I will pray for everyone.

ALSO READ: Arhaan Khan is ready to essay a character with shades of grey!

Arhaan Khan: Even last year, we had low-key celebrations. I was planning to celebrate it in a grand manner and came to Jaipur for this. Since all the excitement has been overshadowed by the pandemic, my family and I have decided to spend that money on buying 100 oxygen cylinders and providing them to a hospital. Since there will be no congregational prayers at the mosque, I will pray at home with my family for the well-being of everyone. After this pandemic is over, we will celebrate next Eid together and I hope there is no coronavirus in the world then!

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: When Pavitra Punia’s beau Eijaz Khan had planned to not indulge in romance in Bigg Boss 14 house

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA