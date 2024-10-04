Eid 2024: Jannat Zubair gears up for Eid festivities; posts pictures on social media

Eid will soon be celebrated throughout the nation, Jannat and her family too have geared up for celebrations and Jannat took to her social media handle to post some pictures of how they have applied mehendi.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 16:35
Jannat

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following. The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa which aired on Colors TV. Since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Also Read:Blessed! Jannat Zubair performs Umrah with her family, check out her pictures

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in Colors TV's popular show, ‘Tu Aashiqui’. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

She was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she nailed all the stunts and became the finalist of the show.

Post that, the actor has been on a break and hasn’t signed any project. The actress enjoys a fan following of whopping 46.4 Million followers on just Instagram alone and more followers on different social media platforms as well. 

Jannat is also known as a global influencer and has collaborated with many other viral sensations from all over the world before.

Now, as Eid will soon be celebrated throughout the nation, Jannat and her family too have geared up for celebrations and Jannat took to her social media handle to post some pictures of how they have applied mehendi. She has posted pictures with all her close friends and family members.

Take a look: 

Also Read: Jannat Zubair talks about her break from television and as she begins her new career

How excited are you to celebrate Eid and enjoy the festivity? Let us know in the comment section below!

Jannat Zubair Rahmani Phulwa Colors tv Pankti Colors TellyChakkar Tu Aashiqui Khatron Ke Khiladi Jannat Zubair Eid look Instagram Eid Eid 2024
