Eight years and various shades of Shivin Narang!

MUMBAI: Recently actor Shivin Narang completed 8 years in the industry and the handsome hunk wrote a nice post on his social media about that. He mentioned his love for acting and also thanked his fans who have supported him in this journey. Let us take a look at Shivin’s acting graph. Right from his first show Surveen Guggal Shivin has showed his potential as an actor. He was raw, innocent and young. The character of Yivraj Singh from Delhi, was played quite nicely. His fan base started building up from there only and then came his second show Veera where he played Ranvijay the world’s best brother of this world. In Veera, Shivin portrayed Ranvijay’s role superbly and we could see the matured Shivin through this show. In Internet Wala Love he played a new age character - RJ Jai Mittal who is a complete extrovert. In fact Shivin himself thinks Jai Mittal is probably one of his best portrayed roles on screen.

Currently Shivin is playing Rudra Roy in Beyhadh 2 and his popularity is touching in a different height. The way he has shaped Rudra Roy is amazing and Shivin has got completely a new fan base. His chemistry with Jenifer Winget is well received and fans are happy to see this onscreen jodi. In between Shivin has done a video song with Divya Khosla Kumar - Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi which also got million plus views. Shivin will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi this year and people feel he will go quite far in the reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Shivin’s well wishers and fans are also part of his journey and when Shivin wrote an emotional post of his 8 year journey, his fans have posted a lot of praise and congratulatory messages. The messages are like looking cute to Shivin’s matured acting and how he has chosen roles over the years. The most interesting fact of Shivin’s journey is the variety of roles he has played in a short span. Shivin is also fortunate enough to get different shades to play. The Delhi boy has a long way to go in this industry.