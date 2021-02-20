Eijaz Khan turns possessive about Pavitra Punia

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love in BB14. Recently, they were spotted at an event, walking hand-in-hand.

Pictures and videos of the two, refusing to let go of each other, were shared online. Another video showed Pavitra hugging a man, and Eijaz possessively yelling, "Leave her alone!"

Have a look.

Possessive Eijaz Khan pulls Pavitra Punia away from man she hugged, won't let go of her. Watch video

The actor had initially refused Pavitra's advances on the show, saying that he wasn't ready for a relationship. But he eventually declared his love for her when she visited the Bigg Boss house after her eviction.

He said that if all goes well, they could get married this year. On Valentine's Day recently, Pavitra shared pictures of herself with Eijaz, and wrote in the caption of her post, "F*** butterflies I feel the whole zoo when am with you #pavijaz #elitepavitrians #pavitrians. P.S. - TROPHY to mere he paas hai mohabbat ki (I am the one with the trophy of love) HAPPY VALENTINES DAY."

