Eisha Singh on her social media numbers: That doesn't matter to me, I have loyal and genuine followers and I am happy with that

MUMBAI: Eisha Singh rose to fame with her debut show Ishq Ka Rang Safed which aired on Colors.

The actress went on to become a household name for her character Dhani. Eisha was paired opposite Mishal Raheja on the show and fans loved their amazing on-screen jodi.

Apart from that, Eisha went on to do some hit shows like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Ishq Subhan Allah among others.

The actress is currently working in her upcoming web series Udhagarh which also co-stars Iqbal Khan and Nishant Malkhani in pivotal roles.

Eisha Singh's fan following has been constantly increasing with every passing day.

Fans now recognize Eisha for her on-screen characters.

Well, there are many actresses of Eisha's age that are doing equally well in their professional career.

Also, social media plays an important role when it comes to staying connected to the fans.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Eisha was asked about her views on social media game and if numbers matter to her or not.

Eisha said, ''I'll be very honest, I am not a social media person. I don't have a PR and I don't want to keep it right now. And it's a good thing.''

The actress further added, ''People have a complaint from me that I don't post anything on social media for months. I do give some time to social media and keep myself updated. But I don't know why I am not a person who can regularly update Instagram stories and posts.''

Eisha reveals that she doesn't even mind deactivating her social media handles.

Further speaking about her social media followers, she said, ''I have a good set of followers who are very genuine, nice and loyal. They know how to comment on what to comment.''

"My social media followers are very nice and I love them too.''

Lastly, Eisha said that she promises all her fans that she will be more active on Instagram and keep updating her fans with some amazing posts.

