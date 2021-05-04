Eisha Singh opens up about her views on Khatron Ke Khiladi, reveals she was offered the previous season but couldn't do it

MUMBAI: The buzz around Colors' most popular and loved adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is always high.

Every year, we see many well-known faces of the film and TV industry participating in the show.

The makers are all set to roll out season 11 of the show soon and fans are extremely excited about it.

A lot of names had cropped up all this while but we finally have a complete list.

Well, there are many celebs who are willing to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and one of them is popular TV diva Eisha Singh.

Eisha opened up about the same during an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar.

On being asked if she would love to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Eisha said, ''I would love to be a part of the show. I am scared of heights so I would love to overcome that fear.''

Eisha further revealed, ''I was offered the previous season of Khatron Ke Khiladi but I couldn't do it as things didn't work out for a few reasons.''

Well, we are sure fans would definitely love to see Eisha exploring her adventurous side in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

On the work front, Eisha has previously been a part of shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Ishq Subhan Allah, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, and Pyaar tune Kya Kiya. She will be seen making her web debut with Udhamgarh alongside actors like Nishant Singh Malkhani and Iqbal Khan.

