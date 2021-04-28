Eisha Singh reveals she was skeptical about signing Udhamgarh; here's why

MUMBAI: Eisha Singh is one of the popular actresses on the small screen.

The pretty diva has been a part of the television industry for more than 5 years now and established a name for herself.

Eisha rose to fame with her debut show Ishq Ka Rang Safed where she played the role of Dhani. The actress was paired opposite Mishal Raheja and their onscreen jodi became a huge hit among the fans.

The pretty diva went on to bag some amazing shows like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Ishq Subhan Allah which further made her career reach new heights.

Well, the diehard hard fans of Eisha couldn't stop jumping with joy when they came to know about Eisha's new web series Udhamgarh.

The actress will be seen in a pivotal role in her debut web show which also stars Iqbal Khan, Nishant Malkhani, Chunky Pandey among others in pivotal roles.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Eisha Singh who got candid about her role and shooting experience for the show.

Eisha Singh revealed how Udhamgarh is something really different which she has not done so far.

Speaking about her character, Eisha Singh said, ''The whole series is a surprise package. I have not done something like this before. There are so many mysteries and so many cases will be shown. My role is something very different.''

Further, when asked if she was sceptical about taking up such a role, she said, ''I was scared. The best part is that there is no lead actor in the series but it is based on every one of them. I was in two minds as I did not know if I'll be able to pull off this role or not. Honestly, the story convinced me more than anything else.''

Eisha Singh reveals how she was destined to do this project as there lots of date issues as she was busy with another project too.

Well, Eisha Singh has definitely made us curious about this project after revealing such interesting things about her character.

