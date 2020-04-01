Eisha Singh would like to do this after the lockdown!

MUMBAI: TV actress Eisha Singh made her television debut in 2015 as Dhaani in Colors TV's Ishq Ka Rang Safed. She achieved further fame when she started portraying a Muslim woman named Zara Siddiqui opposite Adnan Khan in Zee TV's romantic drama Ishq Subhan Allah.

A week ago, a nation-wide lockdown was announced in India. As a result, everyone has been requested to stay at home and not venture out unless absolutely necessary.

Amidst this situation, the actress told a media portal, 'I spend most of my time with my family. I sketch and paint whenever I am free. I have not been cooking since I am not a good cook and my mother does not let me enter the kitchen. This is my longest break in Bhopal after I shifted to Mumbai. I came here to celebrate Holi with my friends and the trip got extended due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.'

On working with Adnan Khan, she said, 'I feel very lucky after having worked with Adnan, and I cannot say when we will work together again, but having him as a co-star was a great experience. I will be happy to work with him again.'

On her upcoming film Prikamani, she revealed, 'We are yet to complete shooting for the same. We will get back to it once all this gets normal.'

So what is the first thing she will do after this ends? Eisha said, 'I would like to meet my old friends in Bhopal after the lockdown.'

What would you like to do after the lockdown?

Credits: India Forums