Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna actors Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam's SPECIAL MESSAGE to their FANS on achieving 100 episodes...

30 Aug 2019 02:29 PM

MUMBAI: Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam are undoubtedly doing a wonderful job in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna on Star Plus.

Their acting is great, and their chemistry brightens up the television screens.  Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna showcases Shrenu and Zain in challenging roles. We have seen Shrenu play different shades, and it has been challenging for Zain also in ways more than one.

Recently, their fans sent 'Shrezain' a cake on the occasion of the show completing 100 episodes.

Shrenu, Zain, and other members of the cast took to Zain's social media handle to thank and show their love for all the people who support them. Take a look.

