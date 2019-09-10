Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna: Kabir and Pooja divorce each other

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna will showcase an interesting twist.



It was earlier seen that Pooja’s mother and Rani wanted to separate her and Kabir by hook or by crook.



Now Rani succeeds in her mission as Suman and Anuradha get the duo to sign the divorce papers.



Rani gives the papers in the court where she asks the concerned person to get the divorce done in one week.



Kabir and Pooja realize love for each other post their divorce.



It will be interesting to see whether they confess their feelings soon.