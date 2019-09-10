News

Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna: Kabir and Pooja divorce each other

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019 05:20 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Pooja’s mother and Rani wanted to separate her and Kabir by hook or by crook.

Now Rani succeeds in her mission as Suman and Anuradha get the duo to sign the divorce papers.

Rani gives the papers in the court where she asks the concerned person to get the divorce done in one week.

Kabir and Pooja realize love for each other post their divorce.

It will be interesting to see whether they confess their feelings soon.

Tags > Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna: Kabir, Pooja, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs visit producer Sandip Sickand's house...

Celebs visit producer Sandip Sickand's house for Ganpati Darshan
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar

past seven days