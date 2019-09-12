Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna: Suman plans Kabir's remarriage; Pooja and Rani troubled

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna is up for new drama and dhamaka.



Kabir and Pooja's relationship is not accepted by Suman and Anuradha. Thus, Suman plans to get Kabir remarried.



Suman is choosing girls for Kabir, and the latter is irked about this.



Kabir loves Pooja and is pretending to hate her.



Pooja is also upset about the fact that Suman is looking out for a girl for Kabir.



However, the person who is the most affected by this is Rani, as she is obsessed with Kabir.



She thus tears up all the photographs of the girls.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.