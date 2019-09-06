Ek Bhram Sarvagunna Sampanna: Kabir to KISS Pooja before the show goes off-air

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Ek Bhram Sarvagunna Sampanna will soon bid adieu to viewers.

The news of show going off-air has made fans rather upset.



But before it goes off-air, the audience will see some romance and cute moments between Pooja and Kabir.



In the upcoming episodes, Kabir and Pooja share some quality time like any other newly married couple.



During their romance, Kabir give her a peck on her cheek, surprising her.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.