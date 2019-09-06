News

Ek Bhram Sarvagunna Sampanna: Kabir to KISS Pooja before the show goes off-air

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Sep 2019 11:13 AM

MUMBAIStar Plus’ Ek Bhram Sarvagunna Sampanna will soon bid adieu to viewers.

The news of show going off-air has made fans rather upset.

But before it goes off-air, the audience will see some romance and cute moments between Pooja and Kabir.

In the upcoming episodes, Kabir and Pooja share some quality time like any other newly married couple.

During their romance, Kabir give her a peck on her cheek, surprising her.

Aww, we cant wait to witness their romance.

What are your views on Kabir and Pooja aka Zain Imam and Shrenu Parikh’s chemistry?

Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

past seven days