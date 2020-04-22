Ek Bhram Savragun Sampanna star cast celebrates one year of the show; Zain Imam is missing from the video

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna was one of the most popular serials of the small screen. The show starred Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam in the lead roles. Their fresh jodi was an instant hit among the viewers.

The show also starred Ayub Khan, Jyoti Gauba, Ishaan Singh Manhas, Rajendra Chawla, Tanvi Dogra, among others.

And now, the entire star cast is reminiscing the old days as the show clocks one year. Yes, you read that right! Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna aired exactly a year ago and the star cast is feeling nostalgic.

On this special occasion, Ishaan Singh Manhas who played the role of Dhruv Mittal in the show shared a special video.

A lot of the stars from the show had some great things to say on this special occasion. However, the show's lead actor Zain Imam was missing from the video and we dearly missed him.

Take a look at the video:

This was such a great way to celebrate one year of the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.