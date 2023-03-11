“Ek dil bhi hai jo kisi ke liye dhadak raha hai,” Khanzaadi confesses her feelings for Abhishek Kumar in the BIGG BOSS house!

Khanzaadi

MUMBAI: The ongoing season of COLORS’ BIGG BOSS 17 has gained significant attention since its premiere, captivating viewers with its mix of intense conflicts, friendships, and budding romances within the house. In episode 18, everyone in the house was left stunned by a surprising confession by a contestant as they engaged in the Glance Smart Lock Screen Task. The contestants were instructed to break their old phone screens and use the Glance smart lock screen to play various challenges and compete for an exciting Glance hamper.

These thrilling tasks consisted of three different challenges that aimed at revealing hidden secrets about the contestants, and in the first task itself sparks flew and how! The 'Aaj ki Taza Khabar' task required contestants Ankita, Munawar, Jigna, Khanzaadi, Sana, and Arun to divulge some pieces of information or news that is unknown to the rest of the house. This task awakened the house with enthusiasm, as the contestants shared some spicy secrets and made some shocking revelations.

While Ankita admitted to stealing milk from the kitchen which belonged to the Dimaag members, Munawar discussed the clash between Mannara and Khanzaadi in a dramatic way. Jigna also disclosed Mannara's surprising nick name; however, it was Khanzaadi who left everyone stunned as she confessed her feelings for Abhishek Kumar. She revealed during the Glance Smart Lock Screen Task, "Dum ke ghar mein rehke dum dikhaya, Dimaag mein rehke dimaag chalaya. Par ek dil bhi hai jo kisi ke liye dhadak raha hai … aur wo vahan baitha hai, Abhishek (When I was in the Dum Room, I showed my strength. I used my brain while in the Dimaag room. However, I have a heart too, and it started beating for someone and he’s sitting there, Abhishek)."

While Abhishek was taken aback, he couldn't help but smile at Khanzaadi following her heartfelt confession. However, what followed is something you won’t believe! After the task, when everyone asked what Khanzaadi meant, she said that she does have feelings for him, but is confused, adding to the drama even more. Everyone tried making her understand that what she said meant something else, but Khanzaadi shrugged it off. In the meantime, while Abhishek is getting happy, it will be interesting to see if he has a chat with Khanzaadi on what she said, or will romance blossom naturally inside the BIGG BOSS 17 house or will Glance Smart Lock Screen show another surprise to them?

Glance-enabled smartphone allows consumers to experience personalised content across multiple categories such as entertainment, music, sports, latest news, gaming, shopping and much more on their Smart Lock Screens.

With so much unfolding in a single episode, this season of BIGG BOSS is setting new records and keeping viewers thoroughly engaged! Stay tuned for more exciting updates

Exclusive! Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav’s Pranjali Singh Parihar roped in for Dreamiyata Productions’ Dalchini for Dangal!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Trolled! "What a bizarre dressing sense" Netizens trolls actress Bhumi Pednekar for her outfit
MUMBAI: Actress Bhumi Pednekar is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space, over...
New Promo! Check out this exciting new promo of Tiger 3 that will surely raise the level of expectation from the movie
MUMBAI: The audience and especially fans of Salman Khan are going to have a great time this year as they will soon get...
EXCLUSIVE! Tushar Kawle, Meet Joshi and Heena Dani roped in for JD Majethia's upcoming show for Sony TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that a lot...
Shocking! Noida Police lodges FIR against Elvish Yadav for alleged rave parties involving snake venom; Five people arrested
MUMBAI: Social media star and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is in trouble after the Noida police filed a formal...
Exclusive! Ek Mahanayak Dr. B. R Ambedkar fame Rohit Chaudhary roped in for Mukta Dhondh’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayi on Zee TV!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront regarding delivering some great news, and now we are back with...
