News

Are Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 actors Mohit Kumar and Kannika Kapoor DATING each other?

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
20 Mar 2020 12:31 PM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 has finally picked up pace and is getting the love from the audience that it deserves. The show is a love story set with the backdrop of Indian Army.

The show had relatively new faces like Mohit Kumar and Kannika Kapoor as the lead pair.

While Shravan and Suman, played by Mohit and Kannika are slowly and steadily falling in love, the scenario is pretty much the same off-screen too.

A little birdie from the sets informed TellyChakkar.com that Mohit and Kannika are great friends. A source informed us, “Right from the beginning, Mohit and Kannika supported each other and helped each other perform their scenes. The duo also find immense comfort with each other and the prime reason for the same can be that it is their first big project together”.

The source further added, “Mohit and Kannika are quite dedicated and passionate actors and thus they connect pretty well. They are spotted in each other’s company quite often. They look stunning together and looks like they are in the initial phase of liking each other, just like their onscreen characters Shravan and Suman”.

We couldn’t connect with the duo for a comment.

What are your views on Mohit and Kannika as a couple? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

 

Tags Sony Entertainment Television Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 Indian Army Mohit Kumar Kannika Kapoor Shravan Suman TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here