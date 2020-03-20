Are Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 actors Mohit Kumar and Kannika Kapoor DATING each other?

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 has finally picked up pace and is getting the love from the audience that it deserves. The show is a love story set with the backdrop of Indian Army.

The show had relatively new faces like Mohit Kumar and Kannika Kapoor as the lead pair.

While Shravan and Suman, played by Mohit and Kannika are slowly and steadily falling in love, the scenario is pretty much the same off-screen too.

A little birdie from the sets informed TellyChakkar.com that Mohit and Kannika are great friends. A source informed us, “Right from the beginning, Mohit and Kannika supported each other and helped each other perform their scenes. The duo also find immense comfort with each other and the prime reason for the same can be that it is their first big project together”.

The source further added, “Mohit and Kannika are quite dedicated and passionate actors and thus they connect pretty well. They are spotted in each other’s company quite often. They look stunning together and looks like they are in the initial phase of liking each other, just like their onscreen characters Shravan and Suman”.

