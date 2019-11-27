Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2: Here is the list of actors roped in for season 2

MUMBAI :Popular Sony TV show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste has made a comeback with its second installment.

The makers have roped in fresh faces to play the leads. Mohit Kumar will be seen playing the male lead, and Kanika Kapur has been roped in as the female lead. Well known actor Jay Thakkar has also been roped in to play an important character. The cast has started shooting for the show from today in Bhopal.

In an interaction with India Forums, Jay said, ‘I will be seen playing brother of Mohit Kumar’s character. My character is humorous and comical and I have a completely different look and character traits in the show as I will be playing a proper Bhopali guy. I will be seen talking in Bhopali accent and dialect which is very interesting.’

We are eagerly awaiting the show’s launch. What about you?

Credits: India Forums