Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 will be a finite series; to be shot in Bhopal for a year

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste is back with season 2 and fans are already excited about it. The promo of the serial left everyone curious and this time the plot is quite different with an army-background story.

The show was recently launched on a grand scale in Bhopal and we have some exclusive details about it which will make you even more excited.

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste will be a love story based in Bhopal. It is a story about a girl hailing from a military background whereas the guy's personality will be a cool one.

The grand launch was attended by the tourism minister of Madhya Pradesh and he revealed that Ek Duje Ke Vaaste will be a finite series and will be entirely shot in Bhopal. The star cast will be shooting for the show in Bhopal for a year. The series will have 180 episodes.

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste will see lots of new faces with Mohit Kumar and Kanika Kapur playing the lead roles of Shravan and Suman. Also, the rest of the star cast will be many new actors who will be seen on the small screen for the first time.

The show is all set to start airing from 10th February onwards at 9.30 pm.

Are you excited about the second season of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste? Tell us in the comments.