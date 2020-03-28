News

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste lead Mohit Kumar to star in ALTBalaji’s XXX season 2

ALTBalaji’s XXX season 2 will star Ek Duje Ke Vaaste's lead actor Mohit Kumar.

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
28 Mar 2020 07:54 PM

MUMBAI: After taking the internet and netizens by storm with its risqué and erotic content in season 1, ALTBalaji has returned with a season two.

TellyChakkar has been on a forefront reporting about the list of actors roped in for the project.

Now, the latest we hear is that actor Mohit Kumar, who is currently playing the male lead in Sony Entertainment Television’s Ek Duje Ke Vaaste has been roped in for one of the episodes.

We could not get through him for a comment.

The first episode of season 2 which was titled Pyaar Aur Plastic featured Ribbhu Mehra, Aaditi Kohli and Parree Pande playing pivotal roles  

The first season explored different facets of sexual relationships over five episodes and featured the likes of Kyra Dutt, Aparnaa Bajpai, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Priyanka Talukdar and Aparna Sharma in lead roles.

