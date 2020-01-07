Ek Prayas felicitates Devangi Dalal as an “Unsung hero of India”

MUMBAI: Ek Prayas, a Ngo working for educating the less fortunate children recently presented the annual awards for human excellence for achievers in the respective fields.

The theme for the award function held at Iskon temple, New Delhi was ‘Unsung heroes of India.’ Devangi Dalal best known for being the first Indian audiologist to win the “Humanitarian award in 2012” was awarded for her contribution towards empowering hearing impaired people. She was felicitated by the great owner of MDH Dharampal Gulati.

The Desire for working towards the needs of hearing-impaired children, she founded Josh foundation with well-known ENT Surgeon Dr.Jayant Gandhi with an aim to enhance and empower hearing handicapped children. She has been instrumental in gathering funds and providing a platform for these children through various events. Around 1100 underprivileged kids different hearing impaired schools have been helped and are given personalized digital hearing aids. It’s her belief that hearing impairment liabilities can be reduced from society if qualitative measures are taken into consideration, nothing is impossible it just needs correct directions.

Devangi regularly takes lectures for various organizations in Mumbai to create awareness for speech and hearing-related issues in children and adults. She is also attached to various social NGO’s. Communication switch was a new project she took on with Marci Melzer, Audiologist & Speech Therapist.

While talking to her, Devangi Dalal said, “It feels great to be bestowed with such an honorable platform. Though the journey is a long way to go. I want to establish a State-of-the-Art center to teach public speaking and voice modulation to the hearing impaired, and give them a specialized voice and speech therapy, to help integrate them into society.”