Ekagra Dwivedi to play Bal Hanuman in &TV’s'Kahat Hanuman…Jai Shri Ram'

MUMBAI:Here we are back with another update on &TV’s upcoming mythological show 'Kahat Hanuman…Jai Shri Ram', produced by Peninsula Pictures.

TellyChakkar has been exclusively reporting about the show and its star cast. We broke the news about Nirbhay Wadhwa depicting the role of Bali while actors Jiten Lalvani and Sneha Wagh will be seen playing Hanuman’s parents.

The show will narrate Bal Hanuman and his childhood story and how he eventually emerges as the greatest devotee of Ram and manages to bring a successful end to Ravan’s reign of terror.

Our sources inform that the role of Bal Hanuman will be reprised by child artist Ekagra Dwivedi who has been part of Star Bharat’s Savdhan India.

We have also heard the shooting has already begun and the show is expected to launch very soon.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!