Ekta Kapoor all set to bring in New Year with popular TV hotties

MUMBAI: The New Year is just three days away, and the celebrations have already begun. Our TV stars have already packed their bags and left for different destinations to welcome the year 2020 on a grand note.

A few days back, we had informed you how Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy left for Thailand to ring the New Year. But now, it seems the duo is not going to welcome 2020 alone as many popular faces of the small screen have already joined them.

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor, Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta, Ridhima Pandit, Karishma Tanna among others have joined Rohit and Anita and the whole gang is having a whale of a time.

Ekta, Anita among others shared several Instagram posts and stories where they are seen partying in the night clubs and dancing their hearts out as they are all set for the New Year.

Take a look at the pictures.

Well, it seems many other popular faces might also join this gang. We have seen Ekta Kapoor chilling out with her girl gang on various occasions. And since it is the holiday season it is simply fun to spend time with the closest pals, isn't it?

Are you excited about the same? Tell us in the comments.