Ekta Kapoor is a gem of a person: Sneha Namanandi

MUMBAI: Actress Sneha Namanandi enjoyed working with Ekta Kapoor on "Ragini MMS Returns Season 2", and says the experience will stay with her forever.



In the horrex series for ALTBalaji, Sneha is seen as Varsha.



"It's a great opportunity to be a part of ALTBalaji and ZEE5 universe. My role was very well laid out and I believe it covered in the entire spectrum in terms of showcasing my acting capabilities. Ekta Kapoor ma'am is a gem of a person with an acute understanding of what audiences want and wish to see which is showcased in her shows and films," Sneha said.



"It is a memory that I will cherish in times to come as I move forward in my career while looking forward for challenging and enriching opportunities that will come my way. I have been getting encouraging and positive feedback for my performance in 'Ragini MMS returns' season 2. I am thankful for my fans and audience for the appreciation I received for my role and performance," she added.



Talking about her belief in ghosts, she said: "In real life, I am too scared of things like ghosts or paranormal stuff but in this show I got to play a role where I get possessed. It was indeed challenging and hopefully I was able to do justice to my role."

Sourec:IANS