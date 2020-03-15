Ekta Kapoor is an institution herself when it come to content on tv and web: Vijayendra Kumeria

MUMBAI: Popular actor Vijayendra Kumeria will be seen playing the main lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular franchise Naagin 4. Vijayendra who was last seen in Sufiyana Pyaar Mera shares his excitement with us.”I am excited and thrilled to be a part of Naagin 4. It has been a dream to work with Ekta Ma'am which has come true finally. When I got the offer I was happy and nervous at the same time. It is indeed a great opportunity. It is my first supernatural show but I know I am in safe hands. Naagin has become a big brand and I am sure I will have loads of fun while doing the fourth season.” Speaking more on the genius maker Ekta Vijayendra adds,”Ekta Kapoor is an institution herself when it come to content on tv as well as webseries. I can blindly follow her content because she just can’t go wrong.I have watched few episodes of every season of Naagin, I believe the content and thrilling story line along with romance and glamour works for it. And Ofcourse the special effects which is an important tool of a supernatural show.” So were you fond of supernatural stuff as a kid? “As a child i was not allowed to watch a lot of tv but yes I used to read fantasy stories and liked them a lot.” The promo of Naagin 4 is just out and Vijayendra is getting a lot of good feedback. He says,”I have been getting good feedback from everyone in the promo , Friends and family are very excited that I am a part of Naagin 4. It feels good that the first teaser is being appreciated.”

Speaking about his co-stars in the show Vijayendra says,”Nia and Jasmine are both very nice actors and they are friendly and sweet, I am sure we all will do great work together. Naagin has always been on top of the charts and there is a lot of responsibility on the new cast no doubt, But I believe taking pressure spoils your work. I am sure this season shall rock like the first three seasons did.”

Speaking on the prep work for this role he says,”I want to look fit and energetic in the show so I am working on my body and following a healthy diet.”