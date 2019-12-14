Ekta Kapoor introduces the ‘love her life’!

MUMBAI: The lady with a vision Ekta Kapoor needs no introduction. The queen of television Ekta is considered as one of the most powerful woman in the country has changed the world of fiction with her iconic shows.



The multifaceted producer is not only creating waves with her TV shows but also changing the dynamics of content by bringing the path-breaking and bold stories on her OTT platform ALTBalaji.



Ekta has always been in the news whether it is related to professional or personal life. She is kind of a person who believes in friendship and has maintained her bond with many people for years now. Whether they are actors or people who work closely with her.



Ekta recently shared a picture mentioning ‘The love of my life’! They are actress Neelam Kothari and Creative director Tanusri Dasgupta.