Ekta Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, and others wish Kanika Kapoor a speedy recovery

MUMBAI: Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for novel COVID-19 and announced the news on social media with a post. The singer had returned from the UK and then headed to Lucknow to her family.

Soon after her post, close friends like Ekta Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, Sunil Grover, and others have been praying for her speedy recovery.

Ekta took to the comments section and wished Kanika speedy recovery. She wrote, 'get well soon Kanikaaaa! Rab Raakhaa.' Neha said, 'Get well soon sister. God Bless you and your family.' Several other celebs like Dino Morea, Sussanne Khan, Guru Randhawa, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also posted their wishes.

Have a look.

