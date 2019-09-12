Ekta Kapoor to produce Puncch Beat Seasons 2 and 3; Priyank Sharma roped in?

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta’s Puncch Beat, which featured Priyank Sharma, Harshita Gaur, Siddharth Sharma, and Khushi Joshi in the leads, was well received by the masses.



Fans are very excited and are looking forward to the sequel. However, as per reports, Vikas refused to make its second season. The reason was speculated to be his tiff with Priyank Sharma.



Nevertheless, TellyChakkar has learned that seasons two and three of Puncch Beat are definitely on the cards!



Yes, our sources inform us that both the upcoming seasons will be produced by TV queen Ekta Kapoor and will continue to air on her digital platform ALTBalaji.



We have also heard that the forthcoming installments will most likely feature Priyank Sharma in the lead role.



We could not get through to the actor for a comment.



Puncch Beat is a romantic youth-based drama web series that nicely balances different emotions such as jealousy, romance, hatred, and maternal affection.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.