Ekta Kapoor to reveal her someone special on THIS date

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is one of the ace producers of the entertainment industry. Her company Balaji telefilms are one of the biggest production houses, and she is the only producer who produces content on web, movies and television and is successful in all three mediums.

The actress is quite active on social media and she keeps sharing post and keeps her fans and well-wishers’ updates about her whereabouts and upcoming projects.

Now due to the coronavirus scare, the entire world in on a lockdown mode.

Thanks to technology, in spite of this lockdown people are able to keep in touch with their colleagues, friends and family.

And every celebrity from the entertainment industry as been sharing videos with the fans about challenges and how to spend your time during this lockdown period.

Baarish season 2 will be streaming from the 6th of May and for the promotions the makers have askes all the fans and well-wishers to share their best Baarish moment on social media.

Ekta shared a video where she is talking about her upcoming project Baarish season 2 and how everyone is sharing their Baarish moments.

The ace producer is been told also to share her Baarish moments with a guy and she has revealed that she will share the post with her special guy on the 7th of May at 7pm.

Now the fans are wondering who the special guy is with whom Ekta has spent her best Baarish moment.

Well, it will be interesting to see who THIS special guy is!!

