Ekta Kapoor rules the entertainment industry, celebrates her success in the Digital space!

MUMBAI: After spearheading in televison and film industry, content Czarina Ekta Kapoor is now ruling the digital platform and recently threw a success party for the same.



The producer is on a roll with her latest webseries ‘The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati’ and is already coming up with the new show 'Fittrat'. The content queen has mastered even the OTT space with her unique and fresh content.



In the party, Ekta Kapoor sizzled in a blue jumpsuit carrying herself in a very suave and classy way.



2019 has marked a successful year for Ekta Kapoor with 'Dream Girl' which was highly admired by critics and fans for such a unique concept and then Dolly Kitty Aur Woh, and Chamakte Sitare which had a grande premiere at Busan International film festival in Korea is a proof that the producer knows the pulse of her audience and treats them versatile scripts. Not only this, Content Czarina is all dey to treat her fans with crackling comedy drama starring Disha Patani in an untitled film.



Proving herself as one of the most successful entities in the industry Ekta Kapoor knows the art of producing the content for the masses to consume and how.



Ekta Kapoor recently completed 25 years of Balaji Production and it was a moment of pride and celebration for her as ALT Balaji which is a division of Balaji Telefilms, has achieved 20 Million paid subscribers.



With a wide range of TV Serials, films, and web shows, there is no screen that is untouched and unconquered by the content queen, Ekta Kapoor who has spread her wings with a diverse range of genres across screens.