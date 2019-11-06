News

Ekta Kapoor’s hilarious caption; teaches us the ‘art of posing’

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor, who is known for producing TV shows, films as well as web shows, is one of the most active social media users. 

She is often seen sharing beautiful pictures of herself, her nephew Laksshya, her family, friends and of course her shows too. She also writes delightful and witty captions to accompany her posts. Ekta has once again shared a beautiful picture of herself with her friends from the television industry. In the picture, the lady was seen posing with Shaheer Sheikh, Karishma Tanna, Vishal Singh, Ridhima Pandit, Pearl V Puri and others. Everyone in the picture was seen dressed in traditional attires. It was certainly a love-filled picture with everyone flaunting their flawless smile. However, it was the caption that caught our attention wherein Ekta gave some pro tips about the art of posing for a picture to get a perfect click. She wrote, “Art of posing! use ur friends as props, hide behind, smile or pout, n get clicked.” 

