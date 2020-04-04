Ekta Kapoor sacrifices a year’s salary of 2.5 crore to ensure her Balaji Telefilms’ employees don’t bear the brunt

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill due to coronavirus pandemic. It took the lives of many. Many are spending their time in hospitals. People are also suffering economically as industries have come to a halt. Government is trying their best to deal with the crisis. Celebrities too have come forward to support people.

Now, producer Ekta Kapoor has done something amazing for her employees. As we know, the television and film industry too has taken a hit, as all shoots have been stalled, and new episodes cannot be shot anymore. Famous celebrities and personalities have been doing their bit, contributing however they can. Ekta has decided to go without a year’s salary of 2.5 crore so that her employees don’t have to bear the brunt.

Ekta Kapoor took to her social media to announce her decision to forgo one year’s salary of Rs 2.5 crore so that her Balaji Telefilms employees do not take a hit during the coronavirus crisis. She shared a statement that read, “The impact of CORONA crisis is huge, unprecedented and multi-pronged. We all need to do things that will ease the hardships of people around us and of our country at large. It is my first & foremost responsibility to take care of the various freelancers & daily wage workers who work at Balaji Telefilms & who are going to suffer immense losses due to no shootings in the current scenario and uncertainty over the indefinite period to follow.”

The statement further read, “I would thus forsake my one year’s salary that is Rs. 2.5 crores at Balaji Telefilms so that my co-workers don’t have to take a hit during this period of crisis and complete lockdown. The only way ahead, is together. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy.”

Take a look.