Ekta Kapoor shares a ‘real looking’ photo of herself

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor, who is known for backing TV shows, films as well as web shows, has shared a beautiful throwback picture of herself.

She took to social media and shared a ‘real non-photoshopped’ picture of herself. Ekta, often shares glimpses from her life and her captions are way too real. Dressed in a white top and pair of denim, Ekta is all smiles. Sharing this throwback pic, Ekta wrote, “Behind every color corrected photoshopped pic is the [email protected] u pic that u dint put up.”

Take a look below at her picture right here:

What do you think about Ekta’s picture and caption? Hit the comment section below.