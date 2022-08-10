Ekta Kapoor shares the cutest video wishing son Ravie on his birthday, says they are, “partners for life…”

MUMBAI :Ekta Kapoor needs no introduction, especially in the world of Television. She has given her audiences some of the most successful and longest running TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin, Kundali Bhagya, and many more. The TV czarina is super active on social media too and has a considerable fan following there.

On her son Ravie’s 4th birthday, Ekta took to her Instagram account to share an adorable video with a funny dog filter. She wrote a sweet and touching message for him that read, “Snap chatting thru life with my main man !!! Partners for life happie bday ravioli I love uuuuuuuuu mr Kapoor.” Tv celebs like Sonali Jaffar, Anchal Khurana, and Anita Hassnandani send in their sweet wishes for the little man too!

Meanwhile, uncle Tusshar Kapoor wished Ravie, writing, “Happy birthday my Ravioli, my cupcake! ….may God bless you with a lifetime of happiness and good fortune! #Ravie’s birthday #luckymama.”

Ravie was born in 2019 through surrogacy. Ekta named him after her father Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

Credit-Pinkvilla