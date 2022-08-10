Ekta Kapoor shares the cutest video wishing son Ravie on his birthday, says they are, “partners for life…”

The TV czarina is super active on social media too and has a considerable fan following there. On her son Ravie’s 4th birthday, Ekta took to her Instagram account to share an adorable video
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 10:05
Ekta Kapoor shares the cutest video wishing son Ravie on his birthday, says they are, “partners for life…”

MUMBAI :Ekta Kapoor needs no introduction, especially in the world of Television. She has given her audiences some of the most successful and longest running TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin, Kundali Bhagya, and many more. The TV czarina is super active on social media too and has a considerable fan following there.

Also Read- Ekta Kapoor coming up with a new weekend supernatural show on Colors TV?

On her son Ravie’s 4th birthday, Ekta took to her Instagram account to share an adorable video with a funny dog filter. She wrote a sweet and touching message for him that read, “Snap chatting thru life with my main man !!! Partners for life happie bday ravioli I love uuuuuuuuu mr Kapoor.” Tv celebs like Sonali Jaffar, Anchal Khurana, and Anita Hassnandani send in their sweet wishes for the little man too!

Meanwhile, uncle Tusshar Kapoor wished Ravie, writing, “Happy birthday my Ravioli, my cupcake! ….may God bless you with a lifetime of happiness and good fortune! #Ravie’s birthday #luckymama.”

Also Read- Ekta Kapoor reacts on Radhika Madan’s comments on TV’s ‘taxing’ work schedule; calls her “sad and shameful”

Ravie was born in 2019 through surrogacy. Ekta named him after her father Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Pinkvilla

 

 

Ekta Kapoor Ravie Kapoor Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Naagin Kundali Bhagya Kumkum Bhagya Bhagya Lakshmi TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 10:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
This could be the Solution to Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ crisis of finding Leading Men for the movie, check out
MUMBAI :This could be the Solution to Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ crisis of finding Leading Men for the movie, check...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Suman and Gautam impressed by Prerna, she has a connection with Krish?
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Ekta Kapoor shares the cutest video wishing son Ravie on his birthday, says they are, “partners for life…”
MUMBAI :Ekta Kapoor needs no introduction, especially in the world of Television. She has given her audiences some of...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Maya’s presence to cause a rift between Anuj and Anupama?
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Hamari Devrani’s Krishna Gokani ties the knot with Bhakharwadi’s Khanjan Thumbar
MUMBAI :On 15th January 2023, television actress Krishna Gokani got engaged to Khanjan Thumbar. The couple has known...
Recent Stories
This could be the Solution to Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ crisis of finding Leading Men for the movie, check out
This could be the Solution to Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ crisis of finding Leading Men for the movie, check out

Latest Video

Related Stories
Hamari Devrani’s Krishna Gokani ties the knot with Bhakharwadi’s Khanjan Thumbar
Hamari Devrani’s Krishna Gokani ties the knot with Bhakharwadi’s Khanjan Thumbar
Divyanka Tripathi buys a swanky new bike for herself, says, “There's nothing as thrilling as dreaming big…”
Divyanka Tripathi buys a swanky new bike for herself, says, “There's nothing as thrilling as dreaming big…”
Exclusive! “When I took up the show, I was a little scared because I didn’t know if the audience will start hating me” Aditi She
Exclusive! “When I took up the show, I was a little scared because I didn’t know if the audience will start hating me” Aditi Shetty aka Kavya of Dharampatni talks about OTT, audience reaction to her and more
Did you know that this is Surbhi Chandna’s all-time favourite movie, deets inside
Did you know that this is Surbhi Chandna’s all-time favourite movie, deets inside
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ankit Gupta reveals his top three contestants and talks about his bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ankit Gupta reveals his top three contestants and talks about his bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Exclusive! Colors TV show Sherdil Shergill comes to an end, deets inside
Exclusive! Colors TV show Sherdil Shergill comes to an end, deets inside