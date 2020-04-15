Ekta Kapoor shares throwback picture with Smriti Irani; Union Minister reacts in a HILARIOUS way; check

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani share a great camaraderie. The two set major friendship goals.

They have been great friends since the time of their hit television serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show starring Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani, will forever remain one of the most popular ones till date, and it aired from 2000 to 2008. The Balaji Telefilms show remains a memorable one even today, and Ekta recently reminisced old times with Smriti by sharing then-and-now pictures with her. Smriti had a hilarious response to the pictures.

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared several throwback pictures that featured her, Smriti Irani, and ZEE5 CEO Tarun Katial. The picture also shows Shakti Anand. Since it was from such a long time ago, all of them look very different from what they do now. Ekta Kapoor captioned the picture, “Three of us ! Wat e throwback #tarunkatyal @smritiiraniofficial n moi! #thenandnow.” The last picture in the series of snaps was a more recent one, of Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani.

Smriti Irani, the Minister of Women and Child Development in PM Narendra Modi’s government, is known to have a great sense of humour. She commented, “Patle hua karte the kuchh log (some people used to be thin).”

Check out the pictures here:

Credits: SpotboyE.com