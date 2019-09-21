Ekta Kapoor struggles to find lead actress for Naagin Season 4

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin is one of the most watched fantasy TV series. The Colors’ show became so popular that the makers went on to bring three seasons. The channel has already made the announcement for the fourth season and fans can’t keep calm.

Yes, Naagin is all set to come up with Season 4. However, reportedly, Ekta hasn't been able to lock anyone for the iconic character.

A source close to her revealed to SpotboyE.com that Ekta once again wants to create a benchmark with the show and doesn't want to compromise on any aspect. Audition calls are being made and many popular TV actresses have also shown their interest. But no one has impressed Ekta yet. We all know how Mouni Roy turned the trendsetter followed by Surbhi Jyoti and once again, Ekta wants to introduce a face who can justify the legacy. However, no face has managed to win over Ekta and that's the reason behind the delay in announcement.