Ekta Kapoor talks about marriage and being a single parent

MUMBAI: Siblings Tusshar and Ekta Kapoor have set an example for many. Both opted for surrogacy and embraced parenthood. Tusshar first became a single parent to a baby boy, followed by Ekta who also embraced motherhood by welcoming her surrogate son to the family. Ekta named her son Ravie and in her recent interaction with an entertainement portal, she has opened up about becoming a single mother, marriage, and much more.



In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ekta revealed that she had stored her eggs at the age of 36 as she felt that there was a calling for her. She was quoted saying, 'I had stored my eggs when I was 36. Had a calling for a long time I don’t know what was it. I don’t know I thought I might get married, might not. Very late, if it happens. Or it may never happen because I am not gonna do anything just for the sake of it. I have always been such a nonconformist, there was no way I would...(conform to marriage).'



She revealed that it took her parents some time to come to terms that she is in no mood to settle down. She further revealed that it was her mother who stated that she can become a parent but only when the time is right and via surrogacy. However, Tusshar Kapoor had already made up his mind. Ekta was quoted saying, 'And then one day we got to know my brother (Tusshar Kapoor) wants to do it. And he’s done it! And he’s come and told us and he’s done it. ‘I’ll be a single father’. Now both my parents are looking gobsmacked.'

