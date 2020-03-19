Ekta Kapoor trolled by netizens for her hand jewellery

MUMBAI: Several celebs are taking up the handwash challenge to curtail the spread of coronavirus, and Ekta Kapoor has joined the bandwagon. She took to her social media and posted a video where she can be seen cleaning her hands.

In her video, Ekta joked that due to the bracelets and rings she wears it might just take her a little more than twenty seconds, which is all that the challenge is about. In her caption, she wrote, 'p.s due my ring bracelet filled hands it takes me a whole minute plus an additional layer of sanitizer! n don’t mind d hair it’s my quarantine look.'

Have a look.

But most netizens called her handwash challenge a fail and mentioned that she should have taken off her jewellery, which could be infected.

The producer soon clarified by saying, 'Checked with dr! Sanitised as per instructions! Also I wear gloves outside (if I step out)! I have a 13 month old son so I've done d drill as per protocol! :) thanks for ur concern.'

Credits: TOI