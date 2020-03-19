News

Ekta Kapoor trolled by netizens for her hand jewellery

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Mar 2020 07:41 PM

MUMBAI: Several celebs are taking up the handwash challenge to curtail the spread of coronavirus, and Ekta Kapoor has joined the bandwagon. She took to her social media and posted a video where she can be seen cleaning her hands.
In her video, Ekta joked that due to the bracelets and rings she wears it might just take her a little more than twenty seconds, which is all that the challenge is about. In her caption, she wrote, 'p.s due my ring bracelet filled hands it takes me a whole minute plus an additional layer of sanitizer! n don’t mind d hair it’s my quarantine look.'

Have a look.

But most netizens called her handwash challenge a fail and mentioned that she should have taken off her jewellery, which could be infected.

The producer soon clarified by saying, 'Checked with dr! Sanitised as per instructions! Also I wear gloves outside (if I step out)! I have a 13 month old son so I've done d drill as per protocol! :) thanks for ur concern.'

Credits: TOI

Tags Ekta Kapoor social media bracelets rings Corona Virus TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here